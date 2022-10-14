Huda Jassim (Baghdad)

Yesterday, the Iraqi parliament succeeded in overcoming one of the obstacles of the political crisis that has been raging for more than a year, with the election of a new president of the republic, a 78-year-old engineer, and the assignment of a new prime minister, but many challenges still await the country, most notably the formation of the new government, which Informed sources expected it to be within 10 days, and to consist of 28 ministries.

The Iraqi parliament elected former minister Abdul Latif Rashid as President of the Republic, and soon appointed Rashid as a new prime minister, Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani, in a move that put an end to a year-long institutional paralysis, with the failure of major political forces to agree since the legislative elections in October 2021.

However, the task of forming a government, in a country where political life is based on negotiations between the dominant forces on the scene, seems difficult, and differences may return to the fore again.

The Prime Minister-designate, Muhammad Shiaa al-Sudani, began to intensify efforts, after he was officially announced in charge of the tasks of forming the Iraqi government by the President of the Republic, Abdul Latif Rashid.

Sources close to Al-Sudani expected the Al-Ittihad to announce the new government and present it to Parliament within 10 days, and the sources indicated that “there are preliminary agreements on many issues that will contribute to reducing the time period for presenting ministers and the government program.”

According to the sources, “the Sudanese government will not exceed 28 ministries, and it will be composed of technocratic ministers, including women.”

After his assignment, Al-Sudani pledged to work to eliminate differences between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government, and to strengthen relations between Erbil and Baghdad in accordance with the constitution.

He also announced his readiness to resolve differences between the central government and the Kurdistan region, stressing full readiness to cooperate with all forces, whether represented in the parliament or on the national arena.

He said: “My government includes competent, honest and responsible personalities, and our program will support local governments, and we will work with dedication and sincerity to address problems and crises.”

Al-Sudani pointed out that the top priority of his government will be “fighting corruption, and we call on everyone to assume responsibility and participate in a comprehensive national campaign to combat corruption.”

He stressed that he will seek “to hold local and parliamentary elections in a free and fair atmosphere and in light of a transparent electoral system that reassures all contestants.”

The Prime Minister-designate announced the “serious desire to open the door to real and meaningful dialogue to start a new page in work to serve our people and alleviate their suffering,” noting that “he will not forget the demands of the youth and we will work with dedication and sincerity in addressing the accumulated problems and crises.”