The Security Media Cell said in a statement that the terrorists were responsible for an operation that killed a number of Iraqi fighters in the National Security Agency in Diyala.

The statement added that the strikes came “after our security forces pledged to take revenge for our heroic martyrs in the Al-Azeem incident, which killed a number of fighters.”

The statement explained that the National Security Agency was able to determine the exact location of the terrorist group’s location in Hawi al-Azeem within the Diyala Operations Sector.

According to the statement: “The Joint Targeting Cell in the Joint Operations Command and the Air Force Command began planning and follow-up for hours on end, and they were punished by three precise strikes by Iraqi F-16 planes.”

The statement confirmed that the operation resulted in the killing of 9 terrorist elements so far.