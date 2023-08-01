An Iraqi refugee, identified as Salwan Momika, once again burned and kicked a copy of the Koran, this time in the vicinity of the Swedish Parliament, behind a police cordon.

The case comes a week after the wave of protests in the Islamic world over the desecration of the Muslim holy book.

Denmark and Sweden are looking into the possibility of limiting or prohibiting acts in this regard in front of foreign embassies.

The Swedish press identified Momika, 37, as an Iraqi refugee welcomed by Sweden in 2019, declared an atheist and who guaranteed that he does not intend to cause problems in the country that welcomed him.

His actions, however, led to violent protests in the Islamic world and diplomatic problems for the two countries where the demonstrations took place.

The Danish government, led by the social democrat Mette Frederiksen, and the Swedish government, led by the conservative Ulf Kristersson, are studying formulas to limit or prohibit these actions.

The right to freedom of expression also includes criticism of religions, “but burning a Koran or Torah in front of a foreign embassy cannot be understood in any other way than a mockery”, said the Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, at the Twitter.

Kristersson said on Sunday (30) that he was “in close contact” with the chancellor to adopt joint measures against the burning of the Koran.

“We are facing the most serious security situation since World War II and there are certain actors, be they states or individuals, ready to take advantage of this,” Kristersson said on Instagram.

Since mid-July, there have been strong protests in the Islamic world against actions of this type carried out both in Sweden and Denmark in front of mosques or in front of embassies.

The most resonant response came in Baghdad, when hundreds of demonstrators stormed and set fire to the Swedish embassy in protest against Momika’s summons, who announced the burning of the Koran in Stockholm last week.

In the end, he did not burn the holy book, but kicked it right in front of his native country’s embassy, ​​amid considerable media hype and protests from mainly Muslim demonstrators.

Both the Stockholm and Copenhagen governments have repeatedly expressed condemnation of the acts, but recalled that they are protected by the right to freedom of expression in their respective constitutions.