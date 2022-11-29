Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Yesterday, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani confirmed that he would not allow his country’s lands to be used to threaten the security of neighboring countries, saying: “We adopt in our foreign relations the principle of mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs.”

During his visit to Tehran, he added that “the economic file is of great importance to the government,” pointing out that “we agreed with the Iranian president to activate the joint economic committee,” noting that “we will discuss relations in all fields and situations in the region.”

The talks witnessed a discussion of files of common interest, foremost among them the security coordination file, trade exchange, cooperation in the field of energy and investment, organizing tourism and mutual religious visits, as well as the water file and facing the challenges of climate change and its economic effects.