Al-Kazemi said, in a televised speech: “We call on all political blocs for dialogue for the sake of the people of Iraq…our people who do not like strife, fighting and strife.”

He added: “The political blocs must stay away from the dialogue of treason and exclusion,” calling on citizens “not to clash with the security forces and protect state institutions.”

The Iraqi prime minister explained that “everyone bears the responsibility for what is happening in Iraq, including parties, political class, and influential parties.”

He continued: “The situation is very difficult in the country, and it is necessary to cooperate and stay away from narrow interests,” stressing that “a solution is possible through sincere dialogue and making concessions in the interest of Iraq.”

And he added, “I will take responsibility and we are ready to do whatever it takes and we are honest.”

Al-Kazemi’s speech comes as the Sadrist movement announced the start of an open sit-in inside the Iraqi parliament, following its storming, on Saturday, by a large number of demonstrators.

Sadr’s supporters are demanding that Muhammad Shiaa al-Sudani not be nominated for the position of prime minister, but today demands have risen to bring down the entire political class in Iraq.