Iraqi PM al-Sudani says country does not need presence of foreign military

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani on the air of Al Jazeera TV channel appreciated the need for the presence of foreign military in the country, noting that today it is not required.

“We do not need the presence of combat units of foreign troops in Iraq, and our friends in Washington understand this,” he said.

Al-Sudani promised that soon all armed groups would hand over their weapons and there would be no weapons owners in the republic who were not controlled by the state.

Earlier, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein at a press conference in Brussels spoke about the republic’s plans to invest in the development of gas fields. He also added that the country expressed a desire to supply gas to European countries in the future.