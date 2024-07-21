Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid said yesterday that his country supports all efforts aimed at providing a safe environment for the return of displaced persons to their areas. The Iraqi president said, during his reception of the German Government Commissioner and Member of the German Parliament for Human Rights and Humanitarian Aid, Louise Amstberg, that “the Presidency of the Republic attaches utmost importance to the human rights file, and supports efforts aimed at providing a safe environment for the return of displaced persons to their areas, and the need for international organizations to have a positive role in this file,” according to a statement by the Iraqi presidency. President Rashid called for “the need to activate the role of organizations and unions, in a way that contributes to protecting freedoms and rights,” noting that “Iraq has taken many positive steps in this area, and the Presidency of the Republic worked alongside the Supreme Judicial Council, the Ministries of Interior and Justice, and the National Security Advisory, to release more than 13,000 detainees whose sentences had expired.”

For her part, the German official expressed her hope to enhance cooperation and joint coordination between her country and Iraq in the field of human rights, and said that during the meeting, the humanitarian file was reviewed, as well as efforts to close the camps for the displaced, and return them to their areas.