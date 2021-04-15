Iraqi President Barham Salih described the bombing of Erbil International Airport last night as a “condemned terrorist crime.”

The Iraqi president said in a tweet on his account on the social networking site “Twitter” at dawn today, Thursday: “The repeated targeting of the facilities of the city of Erbil, before it, Baghdad and other regions, are condemned terrorist crimes targeting the security of the citizen and impeding the national efforts to protect, the stability and sovereignty of the country.”

He added that these actions “require unifying the ranks to support the security services in enforcing the law, protecting citizens, and combating terrorists outside the law.”

The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasul, described the targeting of Erbil airport as an unacceptable matter that would be confronted with the force of law and the solidarity of the Iraqi people.

He said in a press statement that “the security of Iraq is the responsibility of the government and the Iraqi security forces in all their formations,” and that “this kind of terrorist acts that take place during the blessed month of Ramadan aim to destabilize security.”

He added, “At a time when the Sons of Iraq in our security forces show the most wonderful pictures in defending this country and combating terrorism and crime in all its forms, some are trying to create chaos and destabilize security and stability, which is unacceptable and will face the force of law and the solidarity of the Iraqi people.”

Last night, Erbil International Airport and its surroundings were subjected to a missile attack, but no injuries were reported.