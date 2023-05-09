Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid affirmed yesterday that Iraq is experiencing a new phase of security and stability, which is the beginning of every development and peace process.

Rashid said during his meeting with the Iraqi community in Britain, on the sidelines of his visit to London: “The previous elections went through a long period, but their results were positive and useful, as it created a kind of agreement between the political blocs through dialogue, and now the Iraqi government is interested in providing services to society, and it has A complete program in all respects, and this is a new beginning for a new Iraq.

The President talked about Iraq’s relations with the world and neighboring countries and keenness to develop them, stressing the rejection of external interference, and that Iraq belongs to the Iraqis.

Regarding Iraqi competencies abroad, the President explained that “there are many competencies, and we welcome those who wish to return to their country in order to provide services to their people and the atmosphere is appropriate, and there is room in Iraq to contain competencies.”