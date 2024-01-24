Joe Biden's government authorized new attacks on pro-Iran militias operating from Iraq | Photo: EFE/ Juan Carlos Hidalgo

The Iraqi Parliament asked the government on Wednesday (24) to accelerate a resolution approved in 2020 to expel troops from the international coalition led by the United States from the country, after Washington bombed their positions on Tuesday night (23). of a pro-Iran militia in Iraqi territory.

In a statement, the presidency of the Legislature asked the government to “accelerate the implementation of the Chamber's resolution to completely expel foreign forces from the country”, considering their presence “a threat to the security and stability of Iraq and its people”.

“Non-implementation (of the resolution) will be considered a clear violation of legislation and popular will,” said the note, reproduced by the official Iraqi news agency INA.

Parliament approved a resolution in January 2020 to expel troops from the international coalition fighting the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, after Washington assassinated the powerful Iranian general Qasem Soleimani that year in Baghdad.

However, the decision was not implemented after a series of agreements between Baghdad and Washington and after the coalition began to adopt an advisory and training role for the Iraqi Armed Forces.

The Biden government hit three enclaves used by the Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah and other pro-Iran groups in Iraq that are part of the pro-government group Multidão Popular, de facto integrated into the Armed Forces.

Kataib Hezbollah, closely linked to Tehran, is considered terrorists by Washington and is also part of the group of pro-Iran Islamic Resistance militias in Iraq, which since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip has assumed responsibility for more than a hundred attacks against US positions in that country and in Syria.

Both the government and Parliament condemned the new US attack on their territory and considered it “a blatant aggression against the sovereignty of Iraq”, as well as “a lack of respect for international and bilateral agreements and conventions on the part of the United States”. .

Following another US bombing raid on a Popular Crowd militia in early January, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani announced the formation of a bilateral committee to plan the withdrawal of international coalition forces from the country. (With EFE Agency)