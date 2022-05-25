And the Ohio Public Prosecution said in a statement that Shehab Ahmed Shehab, 52, was charged with “aiding and supporting a plot aimed at killing former President of the United States George W. Bush.”

The statement indicated that Shehab tried to recruit other Iraqis and bring them to carry out the attack, and conducted reconnaissance and reconnaissance operations in Dallas, Texas, near places associated with the former Republican president (2001-2009).

Chehab arrived legally in the United States in 2020 on a tourist visa, and resided between Columbus in the northern state of Ohio and Indianapolis, before seeking asylum.

The accused also tried to help a man, believed to be Iraqi, to immigrate to the United States in exchange for a sum of money.

The Public Prosecution stated that “in October and December 2021, Shehab received tens of thousands of dollars” to secure the arrival of this person, who “was in fact a fabrication,” noting that “the communication was coordinated under the administration of the FBI.”

And according to a document published by the FBI, on Tuesday, the team members “wanted to kill former President Bush because in their opinion he is responsible for the deaths of many Iraqis” after his military intervention in Iraq, which began in 2003.

Shehab told a man who was actually an informant for the FBI that two former Iraqi intelligence agents were supposed to carry out the assassination of Bush with the help of ISIS operatives and a group called “Al-Raed.”

The accused confirmed that he is a member of this group and is based in Qatar.