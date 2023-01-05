In exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, the Iraqi Minister of Youth and Sports expressed his satisfaction with the completion of the preparations, saying: “Praise be to God, we are ready, and we await joy and pleasure in the stands and the green rectangle of the Gulf Championship stadiums 25, and God willing, the painting will be completed tomorrow, Friday.”

He also added that the participating delegations arrived in the city of Basra in the best conditions, and that the teams are training in a positive atmosphere, and all factors are available for a successful launch of the great Gulf event.

As for the opening ceremony of the tournament, he said: “There is a complete program for the opening ceremony, but I do not want to spoil its details, and what I say is that the ceremony will be delightful and dazzling.”

He hoped that the fans of the Gulf Championship would enjoy a decent ceremony that reflects the value and importance of the event to the masses of the countries of the region, and confirms Iraq’s ability to host the largest sporting events.

For reference, the organizing committee of the “Gulf 25” tournament sought the help of specialized foreign companies from Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and other foreign companies to prepare for the opening ceremony, as it will be in the form of a dazzling painting that talks about Iraq throughout history, and the audience present in the stands will also be part of the show.

Those in charge of the opening ceremony preferred to remain silent about its details, so that it would be a pleasant surprise to all Gulf audiences. Various media outlets were prevented from attending the opening ceremony rehearsal, and measures were taken to prevent mobile phones from the participants in the rehearsal so as not to leak clips from the ceremony.

The tickets for the opening of the tournament were completely sold out, thanks to the large public turnout, whether through the sales windows or via the electronic system, noting that the first day of the competitions will witness the holding of two matches, the first between the host Iraq and its Omani counterpart, and the second between the teams of Yemen and Saudi Arabia, while on the second day two matches will be held between Bahrain. Emirates and between Kuwait and Qatar.