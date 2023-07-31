Migrants from Iraq held a new action with the burning of the Koran in Sweden

Migrants from Iraq held a new action with the burning of the Koran in front of the Swedish Parliament building in Stockholm. This is reported RIA News.

It is noted that the Stockholm police issued a permit for the demonstration. The organizers of the action – Salvan Momika and Salvan Najem – kicked the scripture between themselves, and then set fire to the book.

On June 28, the Swedish police allowed a protest action with the burning of the Koran at the main mosque in Stockholm. Near the building they tore up and burned the Koran. An Iraqi refugee tore the pages out of the book in protest, wiped his shoes with them, then put bacon in it and set it on fire. The European Union condemned the incident, but emphasized that they defend freedom of expression, and the Iraqi authorities, along with some other states, strongly condemned such actions.