The President of Iraqi Kurdistan, Nechirvan Idris Barzani | Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Presidency of Iraqi Kurdistan

Anti-terrorism units from Iraqi Kurdistan, an autonomous region located in Iraq, intercepted this Thursday (18) a drone bomb that was targeting a base of the international coalition led by the United States near Erbil International Airport, its capital, an action that was claimed by the pro-Iran extremist militia Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

“At 23:06 local time (17:06 in Brasília), a drone sent by outlaw groups against the global coalition towards the IS military base at Erbil International Airport was shot down and destroyed,” said the general directorate of Combating Terrorism of Iraqi Kurdistan in a statement.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq also claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, as it had previously done in similar attacks against US interests in Iraq and Syria.

The incident happened days after the Iranian Revolutionary Guard attacked Erbil with ballistic missiles, killing at least four people.

American forces responded with several retaliatory strikes against groups they blame for these aggressions.