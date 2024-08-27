Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Yesterday, the Iraqi Anti-Corruption Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for a businessman who is the main suspect in the theft of the century, as well as a former government advisor for their involvement in stealing $2.5 billion in tax insurance.

The case, known as the “theft of the century,” was exposed in the fall of 2022 as one of the largest thefts in Iraq.

Yesterday, the Specialized Criminal Court for Anti-Corruption Cases issued an arrest warrant for Nour Zuhair and Haitham al-Jubouri, according to the Iraqi News Agency, indicating that the defendants had stolen tax deposits. The agency reported that earlier, the head of the Integrity Commission, Haider Hanoun, confirmed that Nour Zuhair would be tried with 30 other defendants soon. The same source indicated in early August that at least six defendants were in detention or awaiting extradition to Iraq from abroad. A document related to the case from the General Tax Authority states that $2.5 billion was paid between September 2021 and August 2022 through 247 checks issued by five companies, and then the money was withdrawn in cash from the accounts of these companies, whose owners are subject to arrest warrants.