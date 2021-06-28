And the detachments of the Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency in the Iraqi Ministry of Interior were able to thwart the bombing of two towers for transmitting electrical energy by ISIS terrorist gangs.

After obtaining accurate intelligence, the explosives expert was summoned for the purpose of dismantling it, which he succeeded in doing. The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced the success of the operation.

On Monday night, ISIS claimed responsibility for a missile attack targeting a power station in one of Iraq’s governorates, on Sunday.

The Iraqi Ministry of Electricity said on its Facebook page that “the Salah al-Din thermal power plant in Samarra was hit by Katyusha rockets, causing severe damage to the parts of the generating unit (the boiler).”

Millions of people in Iraq have been suffering for years from continuous power cuts, and this suffering increases in the summer when the temperatures are intense.