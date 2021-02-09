The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced today, Tuesday, that the security forces managed to arrest 24 ISIS militants in Anbar Province, western Iraq.

On its Facebook page, the ministry stated, “By following up the elements of the terrorist ISIS gangs and their movements and intensifying the intelligence effort for the past 30 days, the detachments of the Intelligence Agency represented by the Anbar Intelligence and Counter-Terrorism Directorate in the Ministry of Interior were able to arrest 24 wanted terrorists in accordance with the provisions of the Terrorism Law. “.

The arrest was carried out in accordance with warrants and judicial orders in separate areas of the governorate, and their statements were recorded in recognition and legal measures were taken against them.