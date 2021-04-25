82 people became victims of a major fire in a hospital in Baghdad, another 110 people received burns and injuries of varying severity. It was reported by the Iraqi news portal Baghdad Al Youm with reference to the Civil Defense Department of the republic.

According to the country’s authorities, the cause of the tragedy was a leaky oxygen cylinder. Its explosion provoked a rapid spread of fire, which caused dozens of patients to be trapped in wards.

At the same time, experts do not exclude other versions of what happened and emphasize that the number of dead and injured may increase, despite the elimination of the fire.

A fire in an Iraqi hospital for coronavirus patients occurred on the evening of April 24. The building burned out almost completely, firefighters completed extinguishing the fire only by the next morning. The authorities of the republic ordered the dismissal of the leadership of the medical institution from their posts. A criminal case of negligence may be brought against them.