The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that a leader in the Iraqi Hezbollah was killed in a drone attack, likely Israeli, while another member of the faction was injured.

According to the observatory, the drone targeted a car carrying a leader in the Iraqi Hezbollah and his companion on the road to Damascus International Airport.

The Observatory quoted eyewitnesses as saying that the car was burned on the road, while the leader owns a military headquarters and a rest house in the area. It is not known whether he left the headquarters towards the rest house or was heading somewhere else.

In turn, an official in the Iraqi faction confirmed to Agence France-Presse, requesting anonymity, that “an Israeli raid targeted one of its headquarters in Damascus, resulting in the martyrdom of Abu Haidar al-Khafaji, an active member of the resistance,” noting that “another person was wounded.”

Since the conflict in Syria began in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes targeting regime forces and targets linked to its allies Iran and Hezbollah. Israel rarely confirms carrying out these strikes, but has repeatedly said it will counter what it describes as Iran’s attempts to establish a military presence on its borders.

Israeli strikes on Syria have increased since the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip began on October 7, after the Palestinian movement launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel.

Since mid-October, Iran-backed militias have launched dozens of missile and drone attacks against US and coalition forces fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

Most of these attacks were claimed by the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq,” which includes fighters from pro-Iranian factions, most notably the Hezbollah Brigades.

However, the attacks have declined since the Hezbollah Brigades announced the suspension of its operations at the end of January after three American soldiers were killed in an attack on a center where they were stationed in northern Jordan.

Washington classifies Kataib Hezbollah as a “terrorist” organization and has previously targeted the faction with airstrikes in Iraq in recent weeks.