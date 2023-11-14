The statement added that the party will also boycott the meetings of the ruling coalition, its representatives will resign from parliamentary committees, and it will participate in a “political boycott” of Parliament. The party described the court’s decision as unconstitutional and clear political targeting.

With this decision, the Federal Court ended the career of the most powerful Sunni Muslim politician in Iraq and may pave the way for a struggle over who will succeed him.

The resignation of the Ministers of Planning, Industry and Culture also destabilizes the government of Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani, who took power a year ago with the support of a coalition led by a group of Shiite parties but which also includes Sunni Muslim Arabs and Kurds.

Official media reported that the decision of the Federal Court in Iraq, which is final and not subject to appeal, was taken based on a lawsuit against Al-Halbousi this year, without providing further details.

Local media, representatives, and analysts said that the decision was linked to alleged fraud on the part of Al-Halbousi. Al-Halbousi’s office could not be reached for comment.

Al-Halbousi was serving his second term as Speaker of Parliament, a position he held for the first time in 2018.

This position is the highest that a Sunni Muslim can hold according to the Iraqi sectarian political system that was established after the American invasion in 2003.

Under the system of government in place since the adoption of the constitution in 2005 in the post-Saddam Hussein era, the Prime Minister is a Shiite, the Speaker of Parliament is a Sunni, and the President of the country is a Kurd.

But the sectarian and sensitive nature of governance is often under intense pressure due to competing agendas and the sharing of vast oil wealth between powerful factions, while failing to stop the bloodshed or provide basic services to citizens.

Fast rise

Al-Halbousi (42 years old), an engineer from western Iraq, established good relations with Shiites and Kurds, who helped him win the position of Speaker of Parliament.

But he recently lost support within the Iraqi coordination framework after he tried to form a government with opponents to the members of that coalition after the 2021 parliamentary elections.

He eventually joins the Coordination Framework, but its members view him as untrustworthy.

Amer Al-Fayez, an independent member of parliament, told Reuters that the representatives met to attend a regular parliamentary session, and Al-Halbousi was present in the hall when the decision was issued. He added that Al-Halbousi left the hall as soon as he heard news of the decision.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mohsen Al-Mandalawi, a Shiite, will assume the presidency of Parliament temporarily until a new president is elected.

The overthrow of Al-Halbousi comes just over a month before the provincial council elections, which were last held ten years ago.