Today, the Iraqi child Lavin Ibrahim Jabbar, the most expensive injection in the world, received today at Al Jalila Hospital in Dubai, to begin her treatment journey, which may last for about 3 months.

Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital in Dubai reported to “Emirates Today” that Lavigne began her treatment journey by receiving the injection, to continue under follow-up and medical supervision for about 3 months.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had ensured the treatment of the Iraqi girl (Lavin) who suffers from Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a rare genetic disease, where the cost of treating the girl is about eight million dirhams.

The cost of treating the child is about eight million dirhams ($ 2.1 million), which is the price of an innovative medicinal drug called (AVXS-101) Zolgensma, which has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and the official health authorities in the UAE, and the drug is the most expensive medical drug in the world, which is One injection.





