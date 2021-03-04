Yesterday, the Iraqi child, Lavin Ibrahim Jabbar (19 months), received the most expensive injection in the world at Al Jalila Hospital in Dubai, to begin her treatment journey, which may last for about three months, while her family confirmed that, finally, after months of torment, her souls recovered Her wounds were healed, as her daughter received treatment, with the generosity of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital in Dubai reported that yesterday it gave the child Lavin Ibrahim Jabbar an injection, “Zolgensma”, which is the most expensive gene therapy in the world, to treat spinal muscular atrophy, to start her treatment journey that will last for about three months, of follow-up and rehabilitation, explaining The cost of the injection is about eight million dirhams ($ 2.1 million).

Ibrahim Jabbar, the father of the child (Lavin), said to “Emirates Today”: “Giving an injection to my daughter yesterday was like a cure for the heart and soul, after months of torment,” directing sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for his generosity, which wrote a new birth certificate for his daughter.

He mentioned that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, a man of deeds, and a man of humanity in the first place, praying to God to preserve him and bless his health.

The Iraqi child, Lavin Ibrahim Jabbar (19 months), suffers from spinal muscular atrophy (stage 2), a genetic disease caused by a mutation in the gene of nerve cells.

The mother of the child appealed, through a video circulated on social media, to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, saying: “To His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the generous descendant of the honorable, in my name and the name of my child (Lavigne) I send you a distress call Soon, my daughter suffers from a very rare disease, and its treatment is not available in my country, Iraq, and I tried a lot in Iraq and I lost my ways, and treatment is available at Al Jalila Hospital in Dubai, but it is very expensive and exceeds my financial capabilities, and one of the conditions for taking treatment is that the child is less than two years old.

The cost of treating the child is about eight million dirhams ($ 2.1 million), which is the price of an innovative medicinal drug called (AVXS-101) Zolgensma, which has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and the official health authorities in the UAE, and the drug is the most expensive medical drug in the world. This is a single injection.

Ending Lavigne’s Suffering

Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital in Dubai has stated that it is a pioneer in treating intractable medical conditions, thanks to a multidisciplinary team of experts and specialists, in the Center of Excellence for Neurology, the Genomic Center, and the support departments in the hospital, and all of them work in a coordinated and integrated manner, to provide the necessary treatments for the child (Lavigne) , In order to end her suffering.

– The girl’s father: Al Mukarramah healed our souls and our hearts from torment





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

