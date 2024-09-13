At a time when Baghdad announced its agreement with Washington on the withdrawal of coalition forces led by the US military from Iraq in two successive stages in 2025 and 2026, Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani seeks to present more offers and temptations to American companies to enter into gas investment in Anbar Governorate and the Nineveh region, which are still considered hot spots where ISIS terrorist cells are active, so Chinese companies have stayed away from them, while observers believe that American companies have great capabilities to provide security protection for exploration areas.

Last April, Iraqi and American companies signed a series of agreements in the presence of visiting Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and American officials to exploit natural gas to produce electricity and process 300 million cubic feet per day in the Bin Omar oil field. Among the American companies that signed were KBR, Baker Hughes, and General Electric. The agreements include extending 400 kilometers of pipelines to transport gas, an offshore export facility, and a gas processing plant.

Other companies expressed their willingness to submit bids to participate in investing in the fields offered in the fifth and sixth licensing rounds. However, contrary to the joint statement issued at the end of Al-Sudani’s visit, which “draws a roadmap” for the future of relations between the two countries and opens the door to American investment in oil and gas projects, American companies were absent from the two licensing rounds that took place between May 11 and 13, and which were won by Chinese companies that now control 13 oil and gas fields. The reasons are political and security par excellence, in addition to the difficulty of the conditions, the decline in profits, and the inability to compete with Chinese companies that submitted their bids at very low prices.

Since 14 of the 29 blocks offered by the Ministry of Oil have been completed, the latter is currently planning a new licensing round by offering the remaining 10 gas blocks to specialized American companies, during the upcoming visit of Minister Abdul Ghani to the United States. Taking into account that the Iraqi offer includes small fields that do not attract large companies, it is likely that the focus will be on small companies, especially in light of the profit-sharing principle that the Ministry of Oil has again adopted, instead of the “service contracts” model that provides them with a small profit.

In this context, Iraq recently signed a preliminary agreement with the British company “BP” on a profit-sharing basis, which includes the development of four oil and gas fields in the Kirkuk region, where about 9 billion barrels of oil can be extracted, with the final agreement to be signed before the end of this year. As for the American companies, they are not committed to the principle of “profit-sharing”, and want “production-sharing” contracts, contrary to Iraqi laws that prohibit this.

Although Iraq has large gas reserves, estimated at about 250 trillion cubic meters, it suffers from a crisis in gas fuel, which is the main supplier of its power stations, and is forced to import most of its consumption needs from Iran. Due to US sanctions on Iran, Washington has been forced – since 2018 – to issue exemptions to Iraq allowing it to buy gas and electricity from Tehran. Therefore, enhancing Iraq’s energy independence and reducing its dependence on imports is a major goal of US foreign policy.

*Lebanese writer specializing in economic affairs