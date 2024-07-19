Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

The Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced that the Iraqi warplanes carried out a devastating air strike yesterday morning against hideouts where elements of the terrorist organization ISIS were hiding, north of Baghdad.

The statement said that the Air Force carried out its air strike with precision and destructive force against a terrorist group affiliated with ISIS in the Hamrin Mountains on the border between the Kirkuk and Salahuddin Operations Commands north of Baghdad, in coordination with the Counter-Terrorism Service and the Targeting Cell of the Joint Operations Command.

The statement also explained that the Iraqi Joint Operations Command will announce details of this air strike later.