A group calling itself the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” reported targeting “four American occupation bases with 6 attacks.”

It said that three of them targeted the “Ain al-Assad” base in western Iraq and launched a fourth attack on the “occupation base near Erbil Airport” in the north of the country.

In Syria, these factions attacked the “Tal al-Baydar” bases in the north of the country and “Al-Tanf” in the south, a blow to each one since dawn today and at different times.

She said that “appropriate weapons were used that directly hit their targets,” according to the statement, which did not specify these weapons.

There was no immediate comment from the US military regarding these supposed attacks.

American estimates indicate that there were 38 attacks on US bases in Iraq and Syria.

American forces in the Middle East are facing an escalation in attacks against the backdrop of the war between Israel and Hamas.