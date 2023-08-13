Iraqi Ministry of Communications vows to unblock Telegram on August 13

The Iraqi Ministry of Communications has promised that the Telegram messenger will be unblocked in the country on Sunday, August 13, as the company agreed to comply with the requirements of the security authorities. This is reported RIA News.

According to the statement, the company that owns the application agreed to comply with the requirements of the Iraqi security authorities to disclose the parties that leaked the personal data of citizens, and expressed its full readiness to cooperate with the authorities of the country.

The Iraqi Ministry of Communications stressed that “it does not oppose freedom of expression, but emphasizes the importance of the obligation of social media companies to respect the country’s laws, security and user data.”

Iraq announced the blocking of the Telegram messenger in the country on August 6. This decision was made in order to preserve the personal data of citizens and the national security of the country, which was not respected by the messenger.