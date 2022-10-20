Passers-by gathered around this artist, not because he paints in the street, but because he dispensed with the paintbrush and replaced it with his finger to write portraits.

A joke led to a friend of the Iraqi artist, Ghassan Muhammad, to discover a new method of drawing. Two years ago, he painted a portrait of a friend of his. Then he realized that finger painting gave his work a depth that he lacks when using a brush.

The artist Ghassan said that he loved drawing since he was a child, and that he found in the method of finger painting a distinction that he searched for a lot, as he said: “This technique gives me a greater spiritual relationship that brings me together with the painting I am about to draw.”

Hisham added: “Each part of my finger gives me a different effect in my paintings. The tip of the finger has been used for sharp places such as eyelashes and eyebrows, and even layers of color are combined on my finger. I use them in certain places in the drawing to give it a certain aesthetic dimension.”

The success that Ghassan had by adopting the technique of finger painting led him to change his profession. After working as an engineer in the public sector, he decided to pursue a hobby of art that he loved since childhood.