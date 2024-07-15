Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

The Joint Operations Command of the Iraqi army announced the killing of a number of ISIS terrorists in a special operation east of Salah al-Din in Kirkuk, Iraq.

The Security Media Cell stated in a statement that “after the successful security operation carried out in the Qara Hanjir district east of Kirkuk by security units in Sulaymaniyah Governorate, which resulted in the killing of one ISIS gang member and the arrest of another terrorist, investigations with the arrested member revealed the existence of an important hideout for ISIS terrorist elements in the Balkana Mountains within the eastern Salah al-Din operations sector, according to what was reported by the official Iraqi News Agency “INA”.

She added that with the high level of coordination between the National Security Service and the Kurdistan Region’s agencies, and under the supervision, follow-up and planning of the air targeting cell affiliated with the Joint Operations Command, and the use of technical resources, the hideout was monitored with terrorist elements inside.

The statement explained that the Iraqi Air Force was able to target the hideout and completely destroy the terrorist elements.