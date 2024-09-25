The so-called “Islamic Resistance in Iraq” said it targeted a “vital” site in northern Israel with an “Arqab” missile, which is an “advanced cruise missile.”

The group also announced “launching a drone at an Israeli target near the Jordan Valley.”

The Israeli Army Radio reported that “a drone fell in the town of Sapir in the Araba Valley.”

The same pro-Iranian group announced on Sunday that it had targeted a “vital target” in Israel using a drone.

The Israeli army said on Sunday that it had “intercepted two suspicious air targets on their way from Iraq without causing any casualties,” stressing that they “did not violate Israeli airspace.”

This comes amidst escalating regional tensions against the backdrop of the war between Israel and Hamas, which has been ongoing for more than 11 months in the Gaza Strip, and the entry of the Lebanese Hezbollah into the confrontation line alongside factions loyal to Tehran.

Early Wednesday morning, the Lebanese Hezbollah announced that it had bombed the Israeli “Ilania” base.

Hezbollah said in a statement that it “targeted the Israeli base with a salvo of Fadi 1 missiles.”