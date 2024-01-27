Iraqi-American talks regarding the international coalition against ISIS

Today, Saturday, the first round of bilateral dialogue between Iraq and the United States regarding ending the mission of the international coalition against the terrorist organization ISIS, led by Washington, was launched. Baghdad hopes that this will lead to a gradual reduction of coalition forces on its territory.

Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani participated in the first meeting, in which senior commanders of the Iraqi army, security services, and leaders of the international coalition, which includes dozens of foreign countries, participated.

It was stated, in an official statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Media Office on Saturday, that Al-Sudani “is sponsoring the first round of bilateral dialogue between Iraq and the United States of America to end the mission of the international coalition in Iraq.”

On Thursday, Washington confirmed the formation of working groups composed of “military and defense specialists,” within the framework of the joint “Supreme Military Committee” with Baghdad.

The Prime Minister's Office explained, in its statement, that the Supreme Military Committee will discuss, within three groups, “the level of threat posed by ISIS,” “operational requirements,” and finally “strengthening the growing capabilities of the Iraqi security forces.”

The text added, “In light of this review, a specific timetable will be formulated to end the military mission of the coalition, and move to bilateral security relations between Iraq, the United States, and the partner countries in the coalition.”

Baghdad had already indicated a “gradual reduction” in the number of coalition advisors.

The coalition forces confirmed, in a statement today, Saturday, the holding of these first consultations, explaining that they aim to “conduct assessments regarding three factors: the threat posed by ISIS, operational and environmental requirements, as well as the capabilities of the Iraqi armed forces.”

The coalition forces statement added, “The Supreme Military Committee will work, during the dialogue period, to determine the necessary conditions for transferring the mission from Iraq.”

In Washington, Defense Department deputy spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told the press that the size of the US military force in Iraq “will certainly be part of the discussions as things progress.”