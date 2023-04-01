The Iraqi Ministry of Oil had confirmed that it would discuss mechanisms for exporting oil through the port of Ceyhan with the region and Ankara, to ensure the continuation of exports, and the fulfillment of SOMO’s obligations with international companies. .

The Ministry will be keen to export all allocated quantities from all fields, including the region .

The Ministry will be keen to export all allocated quantities from all fields, including the region The Kurdistan Regional Government, in turn, confirmed, in a statement to the Ministry of Natural Resources, the continuation of negotiations with the federal government, and that the two sides reached an initial agreement under the umbrella of the constitution and the rights of the region. .

During a meeting held after the issuance of the international arbitration decision, between the Iraqi Ministry of Oil and a delegation from the regional government, according to the ministry’s statement, new mechanisms and data for the region’s exports were discussed after the decision issued by the Arbitral Tribunal of the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris in the arbitration case filed by Iraq against Turkey for its violation Provisions of the Iraqi-Turkish pipeline agreement signed in 1973, which stipulates that “the Turkish government must comply with the instructions of the Iraqi side regarding the movement of crude oil exported from Iraq to all storage and disposal centers and the final station“.

The issue was reflected in the global oil markets, which witnessed a rise in its prices, after the export of about 450,000 barrels per day of Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil exports through Turkey stopped. .

Observers warn that procrastination and failure to quickly resolve the dispute will cause huge losses to the Iraqi oil sector, since pending exports amount to about half a million barrels of oil per day. .

Legislation of oil and gas law

Raed Al-Azzawi, head of the Al-Amsar Center for Strategic and Economic Studies, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia :

Selling the region’s oil without returning to Baghdad is a problem that has existed since 2014 until today. It is unresolved, and so the problem became complicated until the last international arbitration decision was issued, which Turkey adhered to, and to stop oil supplies from Kurdistan to the Turkish port of Ceyhan, which is important for the stability of oil markets, which is what It will affect her negatively .

Many of the international oil companies operating in the fields of the region will be affected, from America, Canada, Norway and others. Therefore, the oil industry and the economy in general in the region will be affected, which is witnessing great development and remarkable urban revival, and what is happening now is a threat to that. .

For all of this, the Iraqi parliament, in cooperation with Baghdad and Erbil, must work to enact a federal oil and gas law, which will not only solve this problem, but will also apply to any similar problems in the various oil-producing Iraqi provinces and regions, such as Basra, Diyala, Amarah and Anbar. .

In light of the failure to pass this law, similar problems will undoubtedly explode in the oil regions of the country, and it is an urgent law to ward off this and to protect Iraqi natural resources and ensure their fair and optimal employment. .

The regional government should have sought solutions to this problem from the outset, through dialogue and negotiation with Baghdad to reach a consensual solution, and so that the Iraqi government would not have to resort to the Paris International Court, which complicated the issue further. Then there is talk about the lack of transparency regarding the region’s oil sales and the existence of operations Smuggling thousands of barrels of oil per day .

Oil is the property of the Iraqi people as a whole, just as the oil produced in Basra is the property of Kurdistan, the opposite is also true, and for this the oil and gas file needs courageous and constructive decisions that seek the supreme national interest by the politicians of Baghdad and Erbil .

towards a comprehensive agreement

In turn, the director of the Iraqi Center for Strategic Studies, Ghazi Faisal Hussein, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia :

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s commitment to the international arbitration decision on the region’s oil exports through the Turkish port of Ceyhan is a positive step that paves the way for a comprehensive agreement between Baghdad and Erbil on this chronic contentious issue. .

This will push towards consensus, leading to the parliament’s legislation of the oil and gas law, in a way that guarantees fairness in the distribution of wealth and resources between the various governorates and regions of Iraq, including the Kurdistan region, which will provide wider investment opportunities for those resources within a comprehensive development strategy for Iraq as a whole. .

Thus, the decision of the Paris Court will contribute to settling this outstanding file between Baghdad and Erbil, and lead to an agreement governing oil and gas investment and developing industries and derivatives related to the vital energy sector. .

Discord story