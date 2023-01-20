Resolution details

* The resolution stressed that the primary goal of ISIS was the complete elimination of the Yazidi community, and that more than 5,000 Yazidis were tortured and brutally killed by the organization, especially in 2014. .

* The resolution noted that male Yazidis “were forced to convert, and in the event of refusal, they were immediately executed or deported and turned into forced labor slaves.”“.

* The resolution pointed out that Yazidi girls and women were subjected to “enslavement, rape, and sale.” The parliamentary memorandum adds that “sexual violence aims to strip communities of their humanity, humiliate and fragment them.” Therefore, “the House of Representatives (Bundestag) considers the crimes committed against the Yazidi community to be genocide.” collective“.

How do the Yezidis view the decision?

* Former Iraqi Parliament member Hussein Nermo, who is from the Yazidi component, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia :

* Although a number of European parliaments, in particular, preceded the Bundestag in describing the horrors of genocide committed by ISIS in Sinjar against the Yazidis, but through some provisions approved by the German Parliament, it is an advanced and more comprehensive decision, as it entered into the details in terms of addressing the effects of that genocide and compensating those affected. and prosecute those involved .

*Perhaps Berlin will move towards working on implementing those paragraphs, such as those pertaining to urging the Iraqi government to pay more attention to the Yazidi issue, and encouraging the concerned and active countries to hold an expanded meeting or conference of donor countries for the reconstruction of Sinjar and the rest of the Yazidi areas affected so far in the Nineveh Plain. .

* In general, the decision is good and has received wide approval among the Yazidis, not only in Iraq, and constitutes an impetus towards generalizing the adoption of this description at the level of various parliaments in Europe and the world, and will undoubtedly contribute to expanding the circle of interest in this issue and recognizing what happened to hundreds of thousands of people as a full-fledged genocide. .

* The terrorist organization, after its invasion of their areas in the summer of 2014, killed thousands of the Yazidi component, in addition to the sexual enslavement of seven thousand women, girls and children among them, and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Yazidis, who number more than 550 thousand people, from their ancestral home in northern Iraq. .

“Making up” the prosecution

The move by the German parliament came after a German court issued a life sentence in 2021 to a former militant who joined the ranks of ISIS, for his involvement in genocide and crimes against humanity against the Yazidis in Iraq and Syria, including the killing of a five-year-old girl..

The Bundestag decision is expected to give more impetus to the prosecution of ISIS perpetrators in Germany.