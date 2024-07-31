Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Iraq confirmed yesterday that it will take legal and diplomatic measures to preserve its rights and everything that would confirm its security and sovereignty over its lands and protect them, after an attack on Iraqi sites belonging to the security services in the “Jurf al-Sakhr” area, north of Babil Governorate, which led to the killing of 4 people and the injury of 3 others.

Yesterday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, discussed with military and security leaders the security developments that occurred in Iraq during the past hours.

An Iraqi government statement said that during the meeting, Al-Sudani issued a number of directives and recommendations to various security and military formations.

The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, said that Iraq will take legal and diplomatic measures to preserve its rights and everything that would confirm its security and sovereignty over its lands and protect them.

Rasool said in a statement that despite all efforts through political and diplomatic channels, and the efforts made by the Supreme Military Technical Committees, and reaching advanced stages of ending the file of the presence and work of the international coalition forces to fight ISIS in Iraq, and the transition to a bilateral security relationship based on mutual respect and affirming Iraq’s sovereignty and security, the international coalition forces committed a heinous crime and blatant attack after targeting, with fighter jets coming from across the border, Iraqi sites belonging to the security services in northern Babil Governorate.

He added that such serious and uncalculated violations would greatly undermine all efforts, mechanisms and contexts of joint security work to combat ISIS in Iraq and Syria, and would drag Iraq and the entire region into conflicts, wars and dangerous repercussions. Therefore, we hold the international coalition forces fully responsible for these repercussions after they carried out this aggression.

He stressed that the international coalition to fight ISIS is present and operating in Iraq within a specific mandate, for a specific mission, and an agreed upon common enemy, and that these attacks represent a serious breach of this mission and mandate, stressing that Iraq will take appropriate legal and diplomatic measures to preserve its rights, and everything that would confirm its security and sovereignty over its lands and protect them, and hold accountable those responsible for the attack.

A security source revealed that the Iraqi security forces are taking the utmost precautions and tightening security at the Ain al-Assad base in Anbar Governorate, fearing it would be targeted.

The source said, “The security forces entered alert phase (C), dug trenches and activated sirens,” adding that “the missile defense system was activated yesterday morning, and measures were also tightened around the base, and the American aircraft conducted reconnaissance flights around the base.”