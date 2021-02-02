The Ministry of Health and Environment in Iraq warned, on Tuesday evening, of a new rise in new infections of the Corona virus emerging in the country.

A statement by the ministry, distributed on Tuesday evening, said that «Iraq has passed the stage of danger, and that it is not immune to the dangerous epidemiological situation the world is going through, and that injuries may rise again as a result of the apparent inaction and underestimation of the implementation of preventive measures.

The ministry expressed its regret “the loss of the opportunity to completely eliminate the epidemic in Iraq during the last period due to the weak cooperation of the population with the Ministry of Health in implementing preventive measures, preserving the achievement Iraq has achieved with the decline in the rates of injuries and deaths, and the increase in cases of recovery, thanks to the efforts made by the Ministry of Health. ».

In its statement, the ministry warned that it “will take the most stringent measures in the event of the deterioration of the epidemiological situation, and the serious increase in injuries, including the imposition of a comprehensive ban, the complete closure of institutions, and the closure of borders to cut off the chain of infection, and reduce injuries and deaths to save the lives of citizens.”