Iraq

of the United States and Iraqi forces say they killed four ISIS leaders in western Iraq in August. This is reported by the headquarters of the US Armed Forces’ Middle East Military Domain (Centcom).

Among those killed was the director responsible for all ISIS operations in Iraq.

Centcom said the night before Saturday message service in Xthat a total of 14 Isis fighters died in the attack. Earlier, 15 fighters were said to have died in the attack.

According to Centcom, the purpose of the attack on Isis leaders was to disrupt and weaken the organization’s ability to plan and carry out attacks.