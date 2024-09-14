Saturday, September 14, 2024
Iraq | US and Iraqi forces killed four ISIS leaders

September 14, 2024
in World Europe
Iraq | US and Iraqi forces killed four ISIS leaders
The aim of the attack was to disrupt and weaken ISIS’s ability to plan and carry out attacks.

of the United States and Iraqi forces say they killed four ISIS leaders in western Iraq in August. This is reported by the headquarters of the US Armed Forces’ Middle East Military Domain (Centcom).

Among those killed was the director responsible for all ISIS operations in Iraq.

Centcom said the night before Saturday message service in Xthat a total of 14 Isis fighters died in the attack. Earlier, 15 fighters were said to have died in the attack.

According to Centcom, the purpose of the attack on Isis leaders was to disrupt and weaken the organization’s ability to plan and carry out attacks.

