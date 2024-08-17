Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

The international coalition forces, including the American forces stationed at the Ain al-Assad base in western Iraq, are conducting training described as “intensive and unprecedented” to confront any potential attack by missiles and drones.

Informed sources said that the forces present at the base in western Iraq are conducting unannounced, unprecedented and intensive training on confronting a missile and drone attack. The sources said that the training comes as a precautionary measure after the last attack on the base, which resulted in the injury of five to seven soldiers, although only two missiles were launched out of 10 that were defused by Iraqi forces.

She pointed out that the American forces in Ain al-Assad still believe that they may be exposed to an attack, which explains the intensity of the flights between them and other bases in Syria, amid reports of bringing in new air defense systems capable of more effectively confronting drones and missiles.

Earlier, informed sources revealed that American drones are flying over the base around the clock.