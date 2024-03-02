Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Yesterday, an Iraqi security source revealed that security measures had been tightened along the Tigris River Basin areas, after the Tarmiya bombing that occurred the day before yesterday. The source said, “After targeting a military convoy in Basateen al-Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad, which led to the killing and wounding of 6 soldiers, including an officer, the security leadership instructed to tighten measures within the areas of the Tigris River Basin separating al-Tarmiyah and Jdeidah al-Shatt between Baghdad and Diyala.”

He added, “The tightening comes to prevent any violations, infiltration, or escape attempts by some elements following the tightening of security in agricultural areas and the combing operations that took place,” pointing out that “there is coordination between Baghdad and Diyala within the axes of securing the Tigris River Basin.”

He also pointed out that there is aerial monitoring of agricultural areas in order to secure them and track down any targets that raise suspicion, in addition to field combing operations in some areas deep in the Tarmiya orchards.