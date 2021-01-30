Hoda Jassim, agencies (Baghdad)

The Iraqi National Security Agency said yesterday that it managed to thwart a terrorist plot that was targeting attacks and attacks in Nineveh Governorate, north of the country.

The Iraqi News Agency quoted an official statement, saying that “the detachments of the National Security Agency, based on information received through the free hotline, reported movements of ISIS terrorist elements in separate areas in Mosul.” He added that “the detachments managed to arrest 7 terrorists wanted by the judiciary in accordance with Article 4 of terrorism, who were planning to reconfigure them with a cell to target the province with terrorist attacks.”

The statement added, “Their statements were documented fundamentally and admitted to carrying out armed attacks against the Iraqi security forces during the liberation operations, and they were referred to the judiciary to take just measures against them.”

In a related context, the Security Media Cell announced yesterday that two ISIS members had been killed, one of them an official in Anbar Governorate.