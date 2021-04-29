Today, Thursday, the Security Media Cell in Iraq announced the killing of a suicide bomber wearing an explosive belt who tried to blow himself up in the center of Kirkuk, 250 km north of Baghdad.

The Iraqi News Agency (INA) quoted a statement by the cell that “the security forces managed to kill a suicide bomber wearing an explosive belt who tried to enter the National Security Directorate in Kirkuk governorate.”

She added, “The accident resulted in the injury of two protection personnel, with slight injuries after the explosive belt exploded due to being shot by the guards of this directorate, according to preliminary information.”