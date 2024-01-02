Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Yesterday, the Counter-Terrorism Service in Iraqi Kurdistan announced the downing of an explosives-laden drone near Erbil International Airport.

The agency said in a statement, “According to information, an explosive drone launched by militias at the military base of the international coalition at Erbil International Airport was destroyed.”

A security source reported that the air defense system responded to a missile target at Erbil International Airport, saying: “The air defense system was able to respond to a missile target by a bomb-laden drone at Erbil International Airport.”

Last Sunday, the Kurdistan Regional Government reported that the headquarters of the Peshmerga forces in Erbil had been attacked by two explosive drones carried out by an “outlaw” force. In turn, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammad Shiaa al-Sudani, directed the opening of a comprehensive investigation into the incident of the attack on the Kurdistan Regional Guard on the night of The day before yesterday, which he described as “criminal.”

On the other hand, a security source reported yesterday that explosive devices exploded, killing an officer and a soldier in the Salah al-Din Governorate sector.

The source said, “Explosive devices exploded in an officer with the rank of lieutenant colonel and a soldier in the Salah al-Din Governorate sector, killing them instantly,” adding that “the explosion came during a sweep and inspection carried out by the joint security forces in the Al-Sukkariyat area within the Salah al-Din Governorate sector.”