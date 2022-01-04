And “AFP” quoted an official source as saying that “the defense capabilities of the Iraqi Ain al-Assad base destroyed two booby-trapped drones this morning.”

The source added that “the attack attempt was not successful, and there are no casualties.”

He explained, “We maintain a minimum presence in the Iraqi bases. The coalition no longer has special bases in Iraq.”

This is the second attack in less than two days, after a similar attack on Monday that coincided with the second anniversary of the killing of the Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Forces, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American strike at Baghdad airport in January 2020.

On Monday, an American diplomatic center at Baghdad airport, which includes advisory forces from the international coalition, was attacked by two booby-trapped drones, which were thwarted.

Since the assassination of Soleimani and al-Muhandis, dozens of attacks have targeted American interests in Iraq, sometimes with missiles or drones, including the vicinity of the American embassy in Iraq, and Iraqi military bases that include forces from the international coalition, such as Ain al-Assad in the west of the country, or Erbil airport in the north.

And Iraq officially announced on the ninth of December that the presence of foreign “combat” forces in the country ended at the end of 2021 and that the new mission of the international coalition was advisory and training only, in implementation of an agreement announced for the first time in July in Washington by US President Joe Biden during the visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi.

About 2,500 American soldiers and a thousand coalition soldiers have remained in Iraq, as these forces have been providing advice and training since the summer of 2020 to the Iraqi forces, while the majority of the American forces sent to Iraq in 2014 as part of the international coalition under Donald Trump left the country.