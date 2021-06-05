Iraq | Three civilians were killed in a Turkish airstrike in a refugee camp in Iraq

Three civilians were killed and two injured in a Turkish air strike in Makhmur, northern Iraq, on Saturday, AFP news agency reported.

The attack was carried out on a UN-backed refugee camp housing Kurdish refugees from Turkey.

A Kurdish MP from the Makhmur who told of the dead and injured Rashad Galalin according to the attack was the kindergarten located in the camp.

According to the news agency Reuters, the attack has been confirmed by an Iraqi security official.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan previously threatened to “clean up” the area where he said Kurdish fighters would operate if the UN did not take care of the area.

Erdoğan compared Makhmur to the Qandil Mountains area, which is home to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Turkey. Turkey’s attacks on PKK bases have increased over the past year.

Saturday’s attack came just hours after five Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga fighters died in clashes with the PKK in Dahuk province.

Iraq the federal government has condemned Turkey’s repeated air and ground strikes on Iraq.