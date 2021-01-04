“No to America! “, ” Revenge ! “. In their thousands, supporters of Iraqi paramilitaries and members of the Shiite Hashd al-Chaabi militias on Sunday marked the first anniversary of the assassination by the United States of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant, Abou Mehdi al-Mouhandis. Sunday, after a candlelight vigil at Baghdad airport, at the very spot where the Iranian general and his Iraqi right-hand man were killed, supporters of Hachd Al Chaabi converged on Tahrir Square where they honored their ” martyrs ”and denounced“ the American occupier ”as well as the one they accuse of being their agent, Prime Minister Moustafa Al Kazimi. “Kazimi, coward! American Agent! Repeated in chorus the thousands of demonstrators dressed in black, some holding up signs “Go out USA“ (The Americans out). P. B.