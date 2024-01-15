Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Yesterday, Iraq confirmed the imminent activation of the work of the joint committee between Iraq and the international coalition, one of whose parts includes scheduling the coalition’s withdrawal from Iraq and moving to the levels of bilateral security and military cooperation.

Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani stressed the necessity of moving the mission of the international coalition during the next stage to the levels of bilateral security and military cooperation.

During his meeting with the Dutch Ambassador to Iraq, Hans Sande, Al-Sudani stressed Iraq's openness to all forms of partnership and joint work in various fields.

Al-Sudani renewed, according to a statement from his office, Iraq’s vision regarding the mission of the international coalition to fight ISIS, in the next stage, which must include joint technical work to end this mission, and move to the levels of bilateral security and military cooperation.

Meanwhile, Iraq denied yesterday the entry of “additional” foreign forces into its territory, within the framework of the international coalition forces led by the United States to fight the terrorist organization “ISIS”.

This came in a statement issued by the head of the “official” Iraqi Security Media Cell, Major General Tahseen Al-Khafaji, according to what was reported by the official Iraqi News Agency “INA”. According to the agency, “The head of the Security Media Cell, Major General Tahseen Al-Khafaji, denied the reports about the entry of additional forces from the international coalition into Iraq.”

The international coalition against ISIS was established in September 2014 to fight the organization in Iraq and Syria. It includes 85 countries and partner organizations, and there are about 2,500 American soldiers in Iraq.

The agency quoted Al-Khafaji as confirming that “Iraq does not need any foreign forces,” noting that the presence of the international coalition is limited to providing advice, training, and security information.

Al-Khafaji also pointed out “the imminent activation of the work of the joint committee between Iraq and the international coalition, one of whose parts includes scheduling the coalition’s withdrawal from Iraq and reconsidering the nature of the relationship in general.”

There were reports in American media, citing military officials, that “Washington intends to increase the number of its forces in Iraq and Syria to fight ISIS,” which has not been officially confirmed by the American side.

American press reports spoke of Washington’s intention to send 1,500 American soldiers to Iraq and Syria, in the largest deployment in the Middle East since 2008.

On the other hand, yesterday, the Iraqi security forces in Anbar Governorate were able to repel an ISIS terrorist attack that targeted a security checkpoint north of the city of Ramadi.

A security source said, “The security forces were able to repel an attack by members of the terrorist organization ISIS that targeted a security checkpoint in the Tharthar area, north of the city of Ramadi, without any casualties among the security forces.”