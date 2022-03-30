As of the end of December 2021, there are no US combat troops left: the soldiers who remain in the country can only train the Iraqi armed forces. However, five years after the end of the war against Islamic State, less has changed for the population than expected.

Iraq began an unprecedented period in the last two decades, living without US troops on its territory. The US military left the country in December 2021 after ending its mission there, although the situation in the country has not improved significantly after the fall of the Islamic State.

The US Army entered in 2003 to overthrow the dictator Saddam Hussein and during these years has tried to stabilize the country and the resulting pro-Western government. However, internal disputes have made this Middle Eastern nation continue to suffer the consequences of violence and poverty on a daily basis.



