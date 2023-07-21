Iraq | The Swedish embassy in Baghdad suffered major damages, Turkey condemned the desecration of the Koran

According to Reuters, Turkey, which gave its promise to accept Sweden’s NATO membership last week, has condemned the desecration of the Koran.

Swedish The Baghdad embassy has been badly damaged by hundreds of protesters after penetrating to the Swedish Embassy in Iraq in Baghdad, says a Swedish newspaper, among other things Svenska Dagbladet.

Pictures taken from the embassy on Thursday show the building’s burnt facade and a burnt-out room whose furniture has been broken and burned. The Swedish news agency TT reported earlier on Thursday that “large parts of the mission have been destroyed”.

Pictures and videos of smoke rising from the building’s windows were also published on social media on Thursday. In the videos, hundreds of protesters surrounded the building.

According to Dagens Nyheter, the protesters started the fire at one o’clock in the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheterin to interview according to the man who broke into the embassy, ​​the police did not try to stop the protesters at first.

When the fire started by the protesters went out, the police started to stop other people who tried to enter the building using force, the man describes to the newspaper.

Dagens Nyheter and Svenska Dagbladet say that an Iraqi court has ordered the arrest of 20 people who broke into the embassy.

Picket stormed the embassy in protest of a demonstration in Stockholm, the organizers of which threatened to burn the Koran, the Muslim holy book. The organizers kicked and stomped on the book but did not burn it.

The Finnish embassy in Baghdad operates in the same building group as the Swedish embassy.

Finland’s ambassador to Baghdad Matti Lassila told on Thursdaythat the embassy staff is safe, but the possible damage to the building is unknown.

Both the Swedish and Finnish embassies were evacuated even before the protestors attacked.

Events as a result, the Iraqi prime minister demanded that Sweden’s ambassador to Baghdad leave the country.

According to Swedish broadcaster SVT, Iraq also plans to ban business with all Swedish companies.

Both the Swedish and Iraqi foreign ministries have condemned the events. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström said Thursday that Iraqi authorities are responsible under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations for protecting the mission.

Iran, on the other hand, has invited Sweden’s ambassador to Tehran for an interview because of the “desecration of the Koran”.