Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

The Directorate of Antiquities and Heritage of Nineveh Governorate has begun the work of reconstructing the ancient palaces destroyed by the terrorist organization “ISIS” in the ancient city of “Nimrud”, southeast of Mosul.

The director of Nineveh Antiquities, Khair al-Din Ahmed, said, “The engineering and excavation teams began to rebuild and save the ancient city of Nimrud, 97% of which was vandalized and destroyed by ISIS gangs, most notably the ancient palaces.”

Ahmed added, “The teams began their work with the reconstruction of the northwestern palace and the palace of King Ashur Nasser Pal II, after they were subjected to an explosion and vandalism that completely wiped out their traces,” noting that the reconstruction process included, in the first stage, removing the vandalized murals and cleaning the site from the rubble and some remnants of Reconstruction order.