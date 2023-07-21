Iraq | The staff of the Swedish embassy in Baghdad has left the country, says Finland’s ambassador to Iraq

Iraq previously ordered the Swedish ambassador to leave the country.

of Iraq in the capital Baghdad, the staff of the Swedish embassy has left the country last night and returned to Sweden, Finland’s ambassador to Iraq Matti Lassila tells STT.

On the night between Wednesday and Thursday, protesters broke into the premises of the Swedish embassy and started a fire in the embassy area.

Finland the embassy is located in the same area.

The Finns haven’t been able to see their own premises yet, says Lassila.