Major General Muhammad Rostom, the commander of the Karmian (Qarba) axis, which is located southeast of the Khel district of Salah al-Din governorate, said that “the cemetery was found in the Duraji area close to a raid (which is a disputed area between the region and the federal government) on Thursday” in an area that includes Caves and pits formed a hideout for ISIS.

“We have been working since 11:00 on Thursday morning. The remains of at least 11 Iraqi policemen have been exhumed from the cemetery so far, it is believed that they were arrested by the organization in 2018,” Rostom was quoted by AFP as saying.

He explained that “the search is still going on for other bodies”, in coordination between the Iraqi Federal Police and the Peshmerga forces, stressing that “an engineering and medical team from the Iraqi Federal Police is on the scene.”

The same source said that the cemetery was found based on “intelligence information we have about the presence of terrorist hideouts in the area where they were imprisoning Iraqi forces detainees.”

This comes while a combing operation “which started at the beginning of the week” continues, according to the official, by the Iraqi army and the Peshmerga forces in large areas in the north of Diyala province and areas in the east of the city of Tuz Khurmatu in Salah al-Din province, which are considered buffer areas between the Kurdish Peshmerga forces and the federal government forces.

ISIS, which controlled large areas of Iraq between 2014 and 2017, left more than 200 mass graves, according to the United Nations, that may contain more than 12,000 bodies in Iraq and 5,000 in northern Syria.