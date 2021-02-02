Iraq: The first batch of the Corona vaccine will arrive at the end of this month

The official spokesman for the Iraqi government, Hassan Nazim, said today, Tuesday, that the first batch of the Corona virus vaccine will arrive in the country by the end of this month.

Nazem told reporters at the headquarters of the Iraqi government: “The Iraqi government is looking with concern at the epidemiological situation of the Corona virus in the world, and the need to adhere to citizens and adhere to health controls and distancing, wearing masks, and preventing gatherings on occasions.

“Now the pace of the pandemic is great, and we must not be assured of the spread of the epidemic, and we warn of a new situation that Iraq may face, unless we adhere to the Iraqi national safety measures.”

The Iraqi spokesman said, “We have correspondences with Russian and Chinese companies, and others, to obtain the vaccine for Coronavirus, and that the first batch of the vaccine will arrive in Iraq at the end of this month.”